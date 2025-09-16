Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 607 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,955 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after purchasing an additional 141,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $299.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.