LifePlan Financial LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.0% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $100,472,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 7,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $3,918,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after buying an additional 600,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $242.33 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.90. The firm has a market cap of $230.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,576 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

