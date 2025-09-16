WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,482,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 99,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 312,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 207.6% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 68,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45,898 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1092 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

