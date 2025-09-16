RMR Wealth Builders Sells 238 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

