Webster Bank N. A. Has $211,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,865,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $111.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.