Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors Has $61,000 Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 322,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 151,182 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Comcast by 733.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 423,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after buying an additional 372,800 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Comcast by 4,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 579,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 565,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,438,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after buying an additional 298,472 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

