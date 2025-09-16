iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 63,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 38,375 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

