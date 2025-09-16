Presidio Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Presidio Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.60. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $243.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

