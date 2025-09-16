Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $272.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

