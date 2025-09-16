Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $170.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

