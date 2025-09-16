CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

