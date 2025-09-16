Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $128.00 price target on shares of Vertiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.8%

Vertiv stock opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

