Czech National Bank Has $38.61 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Czech National Bank raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $38,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,841,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $502,933,000 after acquiring an additional 369,306 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1%

BA stock opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.86.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

Get Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.