Czech National Bank Acquires 9,436 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $313.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3%

ACN opened at $237.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.96 and a 200-day moving average of $291.97. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $235.92 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

