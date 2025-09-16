Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 4,165 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 890,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 184,865 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.