Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average is $152.04. The company has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

