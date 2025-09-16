Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $347.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

