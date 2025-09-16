Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 13,023 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

