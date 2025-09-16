Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $190.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

