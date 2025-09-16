Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 5,946 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,571,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $191.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.87 and a 200-day moving average of $177.91. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

