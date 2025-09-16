Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.17 billion, a PE ratio of 570.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $190.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.03.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.