The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

