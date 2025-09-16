Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $422.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

