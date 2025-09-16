Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.54 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $3,851,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Home Depot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

HD opened at $422.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

