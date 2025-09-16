First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.7% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $274.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $339.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

