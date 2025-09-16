First Financial Corp IN Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

Union Pacific stock opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.57. The company has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.