ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

NYSE NOW opened at $948.28 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $925.62 and a 200-day moving average of $922.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

