PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $140,164,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.