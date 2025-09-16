Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 198,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

