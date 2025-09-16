Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $256.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.99. The stock has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

