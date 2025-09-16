Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 958,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,714,000 after buying an additional 425,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $464.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $464.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.55 and a 200-day moving average of $402.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

