Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE SHW opened at $357.48 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

