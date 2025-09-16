Czech National Bank Has $23.61 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Czech National Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $473.34 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.48 and its 200-day moving average is $458.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

