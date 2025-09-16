Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 423,471.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

