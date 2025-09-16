Woodstock Corp Buys 2,425 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,315 shares of company stock valued at $689,431 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

