Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stake in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. Strategy accounts for 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Strategy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,410,000 after buying an additional 162,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 528,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 113,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 35.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,359 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 42,473.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 238,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its position in Strategy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 188,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $327.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 3.82. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $128.51 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Strategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.50.

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,661,700. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $18,836,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,227.24. The trade was a 83.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 252,974 shares of company stock valued at $22,844,759 and have sold 142,150 shares valued at $59,289,351. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

