Boyum Wealth Architects LLC Buys 9,879 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Boyum Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 298.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Boyum Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 404,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 181,728 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1,288.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 71,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $346,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.15. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.