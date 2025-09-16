Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Airbnb by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,000 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $74,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 202,006 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,669.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,898. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock valued at $188,798,155. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

