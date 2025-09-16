GEM Asset Management LLC Buys 2,170 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,014,000 after acquiring an additional 64,989 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,825,000 after acquiring an additional 969,442 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,300,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 795,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 60,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

