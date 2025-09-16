First National Corp MA ADV Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 575,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

