Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 33,275 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,275 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,137 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 261.5% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 220,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.4%

NVO stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $138.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.