Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.56.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of APO stock opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

