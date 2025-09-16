Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

