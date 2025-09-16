Triumph Capital Management Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $600.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $585.50 and its 200-day moving average is $555.13.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
