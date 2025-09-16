Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 2,231 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after acquiring an additional 987,197 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,544,000 after acquiring an additional 490,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,274,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 443,417 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

