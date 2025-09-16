Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Parkside Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $607.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $586.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $607.77. The stock has a market cap of $730.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

