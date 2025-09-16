Triumph Capital Management Has $733,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,685,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $607.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $586.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $607.77. The company has a market cap of $730.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

