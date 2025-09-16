Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after buying an additional 3,577,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,317,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

