Apella Capital LLC Buys 708 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

