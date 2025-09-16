VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 188,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 268,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
